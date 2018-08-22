Rosalie Anne Albrecht (nee Brisco) 81, was born on April 24, 1937 and passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Originally from East Chicago, she was a 1955 graduate of Bishop Noll High School. In 1960 she married Richard Albrecht who preceded her in death in 1998. She also was preceded in death by her brother Thomas S. (Gloria) Brisco.
Rosalie is survived by her four daughters and one son. Also surviving are her twelve grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her one sister Anne (Thomas) Whiteley of Schererville, IN.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington, IL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
