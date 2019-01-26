Rosalie Cummins

VALPARAISO, IN - Rosalie, age 89, passed away on January 21, 2019. Born on June 3, 1929 to the late Milo and Grace (nee Stark) McMillen.
She was married to Robert Cummins for 52 years, formerly employed as a secretary for Gary School Corp., 1947 graduate of East Gary Edison High School, member of the First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso and worked at their resale shop for 18 years.
Survived by son, Gary (Vickie) Cummins; grandchildren, Gary Jr. (Marsha), Chris (Susie), Sabrina Spencer; six great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Robert V. Cummins.
Friends may call on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso IN from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Craig Forwalter officiating. Interment, Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso IN.
Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice.
Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC. (219) 462-3125.