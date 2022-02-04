Dec. 20, 1938 - Jan. 31, 2022

DYER - Rosalie M. Plug, (nee Schabacker), age 83, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, Illinois, went peacefully to meet her Savior on January 31, 2022, surrounded by her children. Rosalie is survived by her loving children: Amy (Eric) Williams of Naperville IL, and David (Diane) Plug of Highlands Ranch CO; and by her brother, Bill (Carol) Schabacker of Ossian IN. Also surviving are her adored grandchildren: Brian (Meghan) Williams, Tyler Williams, Katherine (Sam) Bogits, Dylan Plug and Drew Plug; along with her great-grandchildren: Grant and Kelsey Williams; and three nieces and one nephew. Preceded into glory by her parents Henry and Anna (Ritter) Schabacker, her beloved husband of 56 years, Leon, d. November 13, 2021, her sister Mary Ann Ashcraft (the late Ralph) and one niece.

After graduating from Portland IN High School and Ball State University, Rosalie taught home economics in several area schools. She was a long-time member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lansing, where she was a Bible study leader (Rosie's Group) for over forty years. She spent Saturday mornings "going to grocery" and searching for bargains at Wal-Mart, Jo-Ann Fabrics, et al. The family wants to thank the staff of Sheffield Manor, Davita Dialysis center, Munster Community Hospital, and the many Bethel CRC drivers who provided rides to Davita.

Friends may visit with the family at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Sunday, February 6, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral service for Rosalie will be Monday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel CRC, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lansing IL., Pastor Shaun Buikema officiating, to be followed by burial at Oak Ridge Cemetery. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. www.schroederlauer.com