In Loving Memory of Rosalie "Rosey" Molina on her 15th Anniversary in Heaven January 29, 1948 – April 21, 2007. Our family has experienced highs and lows, milestones reached and setbacks. There has been laughter, joy, and tears. And in the 15 years since she passed on, through everything we have faced or celebrated as a family, there hasn't been a single day she wasn't with us. The love she gave to us, her shared wisdom, and the prayers she prays for us lift us up and give us strength.