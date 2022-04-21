Jan. 29, 1948 – Apr. 21, 2007
In Loving Memory of Rosalie "Rosey" Molina on her 15th Anniversary in Heaven January 29, 1948 – April 21, 2007. Our family has experienced highs and lows, milestones reached and setbacks. There has been laughter, joy, and tears. And in the 15 years since she passed on, through everything we have faced or celebrated as a family, there hasn't been a single day she wasn't with us. The love she gave to us, her shared wisdom, and the prayers she prays for us lift us up and give us strength.
We will always be grateful for the years we were blessed to have her with us and look forward to the day she greets each one of us at Heaven's gate. We love and miss you, Rosey, Mom, Nana.
With All of Our Love, Mo, Your kids, and Grandkids