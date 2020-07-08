× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosalind Howell

GARY, IN — Rosalind Howell was born on February 14, 1928, in Gary, IN, to Ervand and Maran Marjanian. Born to first-generation Armenian immigrants fleeing the Armenian Genocide, her parents endured a seven-year period of separation while her mother and sisters struggled to immigrate and join her father in Northwest Indiana. After high school graduation, Rosalind attended college and graduated with a Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Indiana University. During college, she participated in theater and was a Shakespeare aficionado.

Wanting to explore after college, Rosalind, along with a few of her girlfriends, moved to and taught in California for a few years. Upon returning to Northwest Indiana, she met and fell in love with a convertible-driving football coach, Donald Howell, Sr.