Rosalinda Ruiz

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rosalinda 'Cha-Cha' Ruiz, age 82 of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. She is survived by two sons, Ruben Ruiz and Steve (Esmeralda) Ruiz; three grandchildren: Luz (Fernando) Perez, Stephanie (Tony) Pabey and Stevie Ray Ruiz; six great grandchildren: Alexis, Mia, Linda, Rosalynn, Anissa and Jason; one great great grandaughter, Ava; three brothers: Severo (late Socorro) Ruiz, Gilbert (Virginia) Ruiz and Rolando (Becky) Ruiz; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Severo and Constance Ruiz; siblings: Lupe, Bob, Rodolfo, Ruben, Joaquin and Alfonso Ruiz, and Gloria Montalvo.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20, 2018.
To share an online condolence log on to www.fifefuneralhome.com.