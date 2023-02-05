Rosalyn A. Kruse

Rosalyn A. Kruse, age 31, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Rose is survived by her loving parents, Kristen and Mark Kruse; twin sister, Grace Kruse; sister, Ellena (Siddharth) Mani; brother, Aaron Kruse; precious niece, Ayana Mani; many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and precious pets: Maya, Honey, and Blue. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mary and Michael Mitroff; and paternal grandparents, John and Laura Kruse.

Rosalyn was a 2010 graduate of Bishop Noll Institute. She went on to receive her Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Purdue Calumet. Rosalyn loved to travel and made trips to Morocco, Iceland, and Spain. She loved nature walks and watersports. Rosalyn was known lovingly as "Rosie" and "little sprite" and will be remembered for her significantly kind spirit.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 10, at 12:00 PM with Fr. Howard Sloan officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/chapter/indiana or to Humane Indiana: https://humaneindiana.org/