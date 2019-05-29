SURING, WI - Rosann M. Cook, age 77 of Suring, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Rosann was born on November 5, 1941 to the late Lawrence and Zola (Yates) Heimberger in East Chicago, Indiana and grew up in Highland, Indiana. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at GRUETZMACHER FUNERAL HOME(116 South Krueger Street, Suring, WI 54174) from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation resumes on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church (11005 County Road M, Suring, WI 54174) from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fred Mai officiating. Rosann will be interred in Hickory Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
