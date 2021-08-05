Rosario "Russ" Penzato

CROWN POINT, IN - Rosario "Russ" Penzato, age 80 of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

He is survived by his three children: Jennifer (Chris) Logan, Russ Penzato, Shelley (Dave) Hallberg; four grandchildren: Hunter (Katy) Penzato, Emily Penzato, Christopher and Piper Logan; four great-grandchildren: Tyson, Joel and Maicol Lugo and Lyla Penzato; his mother Fannie Penzato and brother Frank (Deb) Penzato. Preceded in death by his wife Kathy; daughter Margaret and father Nobie Penzato.

Mr. Penzato was a graduate of Edison High School, Class of 1958 and then served his country in the U.S. Navy. After honorable discharge, he began working for and retired from U.S. Steel as a Supervisor with 33 years of service. Russ was a big Purdue and LSU fan, enjoyed watching westerns, especially with John Wayne, and loved to cook for his family and friends. Papa adored all his grandkids and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Pastor Tom Shannan officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view his full obituary and share online condolences for the family.