Rosaura (Rose) Rosaura (Rose) Corona

Aug. 29, 1928 - Nov. 9, 2022

PORTER, IN - Rosaura (Rose) Corona, age 94, of Porter, IN, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 29, 1928, in Chicago, IL.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years--Aurelio H. Corona--and her children: Evelyn Rose and Anthony James.

After her children were of age, she went to work at the Gary Career Center as a cook and baker before moving into the classroom to become a bi-lingual teacher's aide.

In her retirement years, she took up knitting and quilting; you were grateful if Rose gifted you one of her quilts as they truly were works of art.

She will also be remembered for the 27 years as a volunteer at Golden Living Assisted Care Center in Portage, Indiana.

Rose loved her cats and for more than 15 years, Buddy and Daisy were at her side or on her lap.

She is survived by her children: Stephen (Colleen), Daniel (Diane), Rev. Andrew; and her daughter, Susan (Terry) Stone. She leaves behind nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private; she requested family and friends to offer masses in her memory at the parish of their choice.

The family is grateful to the staff at Rittenhouse Village in Portage, IN for the excellent care provided to their mother in her four years of residence; the family also conveys its appreciation for the services provided by the staff of Ascera Care Hospice in attending to her needs in her final days. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.