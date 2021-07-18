Rose A. Bockhorn (Luby)

ST. JOHN, IN - Rose Bockhorn, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021. She is survived by her loving niece, Kimberly (Mark Henson) O'Rourke-Deeter; nephew, David O'Rourke; great nephew, Brian Deeter; great niece, Tara Deeter and great-great niece, Skylar Deeter.
Preceded in death by her husband, William Bockhorn and sister, Sharon O'Rourke (Luby).
Rose was a long-time member of First United Lutheran church in Hammond, IN. After retirement from Illinois Bell, Rose dedicated her time to numerous organizations. She was a board member for 20 + at Munster Community Hospital. She enjoyed working in the hospital's gift shop helping put together floral bouquets. Active in her church, Rose helped with their Ladies Circle and Prayer Chain groups. Above all, Rose enjoyed journaling and spending time with her dear family.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held privately by Rose's family. Calumet Park Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.