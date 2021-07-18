 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose A. Bockhorn (Luby)

Rose A. Bockhorn (Luby)

Rose A. Bockhorn (Luby)

ST. JOHN, IN - Rose Bockhorn, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 16, 2021. She is survived by her loving niece, Kimberly (Mark Henson) O'Rourke-Deeter; nephew, David O'Rourke; great nephew, Brian Deeter; great niece, Tara Deeter and great-great niece, Skylar Deeter.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Bockhorn and sister, Sharon O'Rourke (Luby).

Rose was a long-time member of First United Lutheran church in Hammond, IN. After retirement from Illinois Bell, Rose dedicated her time to numerous organizations. She was a board member for 20 + at Munster Community Hospital. She enjoyed working in the hospital's gift shop helping put together floral bouquets. Active in her church, Rose helped with their Ladies Circle and Prayer Chain groups. Above all, Rose enjoyed journaling and spending time with her dear family.

She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held privately by Rose's family. Calumet Park Funeral Chapel entrusted with arrangements. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts