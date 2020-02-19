Rose A. Sowa (nee Crnogorac)

Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HEGEWISCH, IL - Rose A. Sowa, age 91, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sowa.Loving mother of Richard (Wanda) Sowa, Linda Sowa, Marilyn (Bob) Peterson, Marko Sowa and Nicholas (Helvi) Sowa. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, David, Keith, Robert, Joseph, Andrew and Luke. Devoted great grandmother of Marija, Frano, Ava, Richard and Nikola. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.