HIGHLAND, IN - Rose Adamko, age 97, of Highland, IN passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Rose is survived by her beloved daughter, Stephania Vaughn; Stephania's in-laws, Tommy Vaughn and Patricia Kille; and dearest friend Olga Wasylowsky. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Petro Adamko; parents, Petro and Pelagie Tymejczyk, and dear son in law, James Vaughn.
Rose was born in Rybne, Poland. In August 1949, she, Petro and daughter Stephania made the long journey to America, settling in Hammond. Dearest to her heart, besides her family, was her church. Rose was one of the original members of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking for special events taking place at the church or sitting in a group making the best pierogi in NW Indiana. Rose loved to cook and it was evident in every meal she served. She was also a very good seamstress. Need something altered - call Mama A. She enjoyed crocheting and her Ukrainian embroidery was certainly worthy of a blue ribbon. The same held true for her beautiful handmade afghans.
A special "thank you" to her new neighbors, Nick and Thea Camel, her caregiver Michele Hamm and Tommy Vaughn for always being there for her and with her whenever needed. Everyone having the honor of knowing "Mama A" loved her and she will be sorely missed by family and friends. The memories will live on forever in our hearts.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, August 8, 2021 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy Ave. and Main St.) with a 6:00 p.m. Parastas. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 8624 White Oak Ave, Munster, IN 46321 with Reverend Volodymyr Kushnir officiating. Rose will lie in state at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond.