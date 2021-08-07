HIGHLAND, IN - Rose Adamko, age 97, of Highland, IN passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Rose is survived by her beloved daughter, Stephania Vaughn; Stephania's in-laws, Tommy Vaughn and Patricia Kille; and dearest friend Olga Wasylowsky. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Petro Adamko; parents, Petro and Pelagie Tymejczyk, and dear son in law, James Vaughn.

Rose was born in Rybne, Poland. In August 1949, she, Petro and daughter Stephania made the long journey to America, settling in Hammond. Dearest to her heart, besides her family, was her church. Rose was one of the original members of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking for special events taking place at the church or sitting in a group making the best pierogi in NW Indiana. Rose loved to cook and it was evident in every meal she served. She was also a very good seamstress. Need something altered - call Mama A. She enjoyed crocheting and her Ukrainian embroidery was certainly worthy of a blue ribbon. The same held true for her beautiful handmade afghans.