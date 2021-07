ST. JOHN, IN — Rose Alongi, age 95, of St. John passed away June 28, 2021. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery to follow service. Please call 219-736-5840 or visit mycalumetpark.com for more information.