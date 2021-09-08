WHEATFIELD, IN - Rose Ann Wajvoda, 75 of Wheatfield, IN passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ed "Butch" Wajvoda; brother, Tom (Nancy) Karr; sisters: Patricia Karr Seabrook (Dean) and Judy (Brent) Hannigan; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominick and Josephine Karr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated.