July 25, 1943 - May 20, 2022

GRIFFITH - Rose Ann Williams, age 78, died peacefully in her home in Griffith on May 20, 2022. She was born on July 25, 1943.

She was a 1962 graduate of Hammond Tech-Voc High School. Mrs. Williams resided most of her life in her hometown of Hammond. At the age of 61 she married Dannie Ray Williams and at age 63 moved to Griffith. She worked for numerous years as the Store Manager of Hostess before retiring.

Mrs. Williams was an avid bowler, golfer and bunco player.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Agnes and Raymond Haworth; uncle, Gene Marshall; sister, Mary Szakacs; and nephews: Mike and Johnny Szakacs.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Dannie (Doc) Williams; son, Scott Weaver (Joan) of Chesapeake, VA; son, Russell Weaver of Hammond; step-daughter, Kathleen West (Jared) of Lafayette; four grandchildren: Savannah Kosik-Zeledon (Denis), Sarah Albert, Grace Weaver, and Jordan Strickland; three great-grandchildren: Reagan, Ily, and Zeke; and many cherished friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Services conclude at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area: www.hospicecalumet.org