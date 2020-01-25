BURNHAM, IL - Rose Banach, age 94, of Burnham, IL passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Polish immigrants, John and Anna Idzik, her loving husband of 35 years, WWII veteran, Henry, as well her youngest daughter Dianne. She was the youngest of six children. Mom is survived by her loyal children Jim (Carol), Barbara (Tom Zasada), John (Jeanette), and Henry (Carolyn). Grandma Rose is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rose was born on February 27, 1925 in East Chicago, IN. She attended Roosevelt H.S. where she was a DAR Award winner. Mom married the love of her life, Henry, on June 29, 1945. She made Burnham her home for 70 years and most recently resided at Hartsfield Village in Munster. A longtime member of Mother of God Church in Burnham were she served as the secretary of the Altar & Rosary Society, as well as being a member of T.O.P.P.s, K.O.P.P.S. and the OLOK Sunshine Clubs. Besides being a dedicated mother and wife, Rose was employed by the EC Chamber of Commerce, Inland Steel and Guarantee Reserve Insurance during her lifetime. Mom was an avid sports fan who faithfully followed the Bears, White Sox, Bulls, Northwestern and Coach "K". Grandma Rose was also a frequent spectator at her grandchildren's sporting events. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, daily word puzzles, texting on her flip phone, as well as visiting with her Burnham neighbors and friends she met most recently at Hartsfield. She will be missed by all of us.