Rose Cegur

HAMMOND, IN - Rose Cegur age 91, of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday February 10, 2021. Rose is survived by her nephew Bruce Cegur and his husband Christopher Pohl. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Cegur; brothers: Joseph Cegur and Fred Cegur; and nephew Michael Cegur.

Rose retired from AT&T (formerly Illinois Bell Telephone). Rose was a longstanding member of the Lacare Art League and the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME.

