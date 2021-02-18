UNION SPRINGS, AL - Rose E. Kelley Washington, 73, of Union Springs, AL formerly of East Chicago passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Community Hostpital in Munster.

Limited attendance funeral services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. George W.C Walker, Jr., officiating.

Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Washington & Kelley families during thier time of loss.