 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rose E. Kelley Washington

Rose E. Kelley Washington

{{featured_button_text}}
Rose E. Kelley Washington

UNION SPRINGS, AL - Rose E. Kelley Washington, 73, of Union Springs, AL formerly of East Chicago passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Community Hostpital in Munster.

Limited attendance funeral services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago with visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. George W.C Walker, Jr., officiating.

Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Washington & Kelley families during thier time of loss.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts