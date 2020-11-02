LANSING, IL - Rose. E. Tarpley, 87 of Lansing, IL passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is survived by her son, Charles A. (Karen) Tarpley; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister, Lila Stevens; special nephew, Roger Bolin; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2015.