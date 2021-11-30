Rose Ellen McNabney

Rose Ellen was born on December 6, 1929 in Gary, IN to the late Thomas Edward and Josephine Mary Cubit and was a graduate of Tech High School in Hammond, IN. She was employed by the School City of Hammond as the chief fiscal clerk for 15 years and later transferred to become the secretary for Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Hammond for seven years retiring with a total of 22 years of service in December 1991. On September 8, 1973, she married the love of her life William F. McNabney and together they shared 40 years until he passed in 2013. She and Bill enjoyed traveling across the country in their motor home or on their motorcycle, shopping and having dinner at Teibels.