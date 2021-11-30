Dec. 6, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2021
Rose Ellen McNabney age 91, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.
She is survived by nephew, Thomas E. (Rosemary) Cubit II; stepson, Mark McNabney; step-granddaughter, Ashley (Cyle) Plumer; step-grandchildren: Brooks and Blair Plumer; great nephews: Thomas E. (Julie) Cubit III, David (Christy) Cubit and Brian Kwolek; several great great-nephews and many extended members of the family.
Preceded in death by loving husband, William F. McNabney; brothers: James Cubit, Thomas A. (late Julia) Cubit and John (late Mary) Cubit; and niece, Rosemarie (late Ken) Reiser.
Rose Ellen was born on December 6, 1929 in Gary, IN to the late Thomas Edward and Josephine Mary Cubit and was a graduate of Tech High School in Hammond, IN. She was employed by the School City of Hammond as the chief fiscal clerk for 15 years and later transferred to become the secretary for Benjamin Franklin Elementary in Hammond for seven years retiring with a total of 22 years of service in December 1991. On September 8, 1973, she married the love of her life William F. McNabney and together they shared 40 years until he passed in 2013. She and Bill enjoyed traveling across the country in their motor home or on their motorcycle, shopping and having dinner at Teibels.
Rose Ellen was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt and friend to many and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Charles W. Niblick officiating.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Rose Ellen will be entombed privately by the family at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive Dyer, IN 46311 or to a charity of choice.
To keep everyone healthy masks are suggested for attendance. chapellawnfunerals.com