SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rose Guglielmo, nee Mundo, age 84, of Schererville passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony O. Guglielmo; loving mother of: Angie (John) Gavin, Joe (Mary) Guglielmo, and Cathy (Pete) Kravetz; cherished grandmother of: John and Jeff Gavin, John and Jeremy Kravetz, and Nicole and Jake Guglielmo; dear sister of the late Mary (late Carmen) Chiario, Jim (Kathy) Mundo, Mark (Kathy) Mundo, Luke (Linda) Mundo, Angie (Bob) Fredricks, and Florence (Gene) Behrens. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Catherine Mundo. Rose was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Private family visitation on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln., Dyer, IN. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https:/www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery–Calumet City, IL. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com