SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rose Guglielmo, nee Mundo, age 84, of Schererville passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Anthony O. Guglielmo; loving mother of: Angie (John) Gavin, Joe (Mary) Guglielmo, and Cathy (Pete) Kravetz; cherished grandmother of: John and Jeff Gavin, John and Jeremy Kravetz, and Nicole and Jake Guglielmo; dear sister of the late Mary (late Carmen) Chiario, Jim (Kathy) Mundo, Mark (Kathy) Mundo, Luke (Linda) Mundo, Angie (Bob) Fredricks, and Florence (Gene) Behrens. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Catherine Mundo. Rose was loved by many and will be deeply missed.