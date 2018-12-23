CROWN POINT, IN - Rose Joan Gilbert (nee Grueters), age 87, of Crown Point, passed away December 20, 2018. She was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of The Women's Guild, and a member of the church choir for 17 years. Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Rose is survived by her beloved husband, best friend and traveling companion, Bob; three daughters, Joan Collette (Dr. Duane, M.D.) Sigmund, Mary Frances (Keith Bartlett, Ph.D.) Gilbert, Dr. Natalie D.O. (Dr. Mike D.O.) Painter; two sons, Bert (Amy Dyken) Gilbert, and Michael (Jan) Gilbert; nine grandchildren, Erin Kurup Sigmund, Kevin, Dr. Maureen (Ben) Oldach D.V.M.and Dr. Audrey Sigmund M.D., Jacquelyn and Brad Painter, Keilor Dyken Gilbert, and Megan and Serena Gilbert; one great-grandchild, Sameer Kurup.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Consolation. Visitation Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, with an additional visitation on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com