Rose K. Manich (nee Butkovitch)

WHITING/MERRILLVILLE, IN - Rose K. Manich (nee Butkovich) age 97, of Merrillville, formerly of Whiting, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter "Onnie" Manich who passed away February 2, 2011. She is survived by her son, Glenn (Sally) Manich of Pinehurst, NC; grandchildren: Dia (Doug) Ferry of Schererville and Ross Manich (fiance Sarah) of Petaluma, CA; great grandchildren: Warner and Madison Ferry; Special family member, Ramiza Furto of Whiting; brother-in-law, Martin Manich of Schererville and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Mary Butkovich; brothers: John and George, and sisters: Danica, Mandy, Ann, Lucille, Mary, and Helen.

Rose was a remarkable mother and grandmother and a genuinely sweet and caring lady. She owned the Four Deuces Tavern in Whiting with her late husband Onnie for 53 years and sincerely appreciated her customers, greeting them with a beautiful smile, sharing in wonderful conversation and laughter, and enjoyed dancing and singing with them all. Rose treasured her family, friends and customers, and always lived life with a kind heart and gracious spirit towards others. We were blessed with her presence on this earth for a generous amount of time, and take comfort in knowing that she is now dancing to the tamburitzas with her on true love, Onnie. For both we are truly grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Association, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.