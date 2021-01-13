Rose L. Cipich (nee Ortiz)

July 15, 1951 — Jan. 9, 2021

MOKENA, IL - Rose L. Cipich, nee Ortiz, entered this life on July 15, 1951, and passed away January 9, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Elodia Ortiz.

Cherished wife of Andrew T. Cipich; dear sister of Trish, Robert and the late Carmen; fond daughter-in-law of Thomas and Joan Cipich; fond sister-in-law of Michael (Lisa), Anthony (Kristen), Mark and Theresa (Rob) Majnarich. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Rose worked at Golden Crown in Schererville for many years. She loved cooking especially making tamales at Christmas! She also had a love for dogs and kittens.

In keeping with her wishes, private cremation rites will be accorded. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.midwestmortuary.com In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St., NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037, or the local Animal Humane Rights Group of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Midwest Mortuary Service (708) 478-3546.