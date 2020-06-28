Rose (Lazar) Russell

She is preceded in death by her parents, Zack and Aurelia (Benderfen) Lazar, grandparents Maria and Achim Ghicofian, her husband, Andrew; daughter, Gayle Russell; and sisters: Aurelia (Gabriel) Baranyai, Violet (Piliu) Secheresiu and Helen (Peter) Jurasevich/Popa. Survivors include her children: Andrea (Jerry) Vagelatos of Broomfield, CO and Annette Russell Farmer (James) of Roswell, GA; seven grandchildren: Lynnette Underwood of Roanoke, IN; Lisa Ferguson (Scott) of Valparaiso, IN; Andrew (Lily) Vagelatos of Longmont CO and Mary Vagelatos of Castle Rock, CO; Bryan (Rachel) of Brunswick, GA; Zachary of Charleston, SC; Sam of Roswell, GA; six great grandchildren: Lauren, Landon and Meghan Underwood and Emma, Donna and Bryce Ferguson; numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Rose was passionate about volunteerism. She devoted years to the General Federation of Women's Clubs & Indiana Federation of Clubs serving as President of GFWC Indiana Harbor Junior Woman's Club, GFWC Lake County Federation of Junior Women's Clubs, GFWC Tenth District Federation of Junior Women's Clubs, GFWC Indiana Harbor Woman's Club, GFWC Indiana Federation of Clubs, GFWC Past State Junior Officers Club, GFWC Past State Officers Club, GFWC Past State Presidents Club, GFWC Great Lakes Region (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio & Wisconsin). Served as Chairman of the Board for the American Heart Association, Indiana Affiliate; member of the Merrillville Business & Professional Women's Club and a life-long member of New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church and Carmen Sylva Auxilliary. She received Honors as an Outstanding Junior Clubwoman in the state of Indiana, 1958; prestigious Vera K Deppert, RN award (AHA) for Outstanding Service on a Local, State & National level; the West Lake County Unit (AHA) established the Rose Russell Award in 1988, given on a yearly basis to an outstanding person in West Lake County, present the first year to Rose; served as chairwoman of a national committee for AHA responsible for writing a manual for volunteers; and in 1987, received a Silver Bowl Award from AHA for 30 years of service; received Bronze, Silver, & Gold Medallions for Meritorious Service (AHA). After moving to Roswell, GA, she joined the Roswell Ramblers and the Roswell Adult Recreation Center. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church, PO Box 613, Schererville, IN 46375; GFWC, AHA Indiana Affiliate or Roswell Ramblers/Roswell Adult Recreation Center, Roswell, GA in her name. A private graveside service with family will be held at a later date.