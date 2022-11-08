 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose Long

LOWELL, IN - Rose Long, 87, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. She is survived by her children, Julie (Mike) Wittenhagen, Dawn (Paul) Lanting, Joe (Angela); 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Frances Nelson, William (Mary Jo) Nelson, Charles (Cheryl) Nelson, Richard (Carla) Nelson, Fr. Joseph Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; sister, Ann; niece, Angela Nelson-Houston; parents, Alfred and Mary Nelson.

Rose was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she was active in the funeral choir, and was also a member of St. Cecilia.

Visitation, Wednesday, November 9th from 4-8PM at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lowell. Funeral Mass, Thursday, 11AM, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, with Burial following in St. Edward Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church.sheetsfuneral.com.

