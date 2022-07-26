March 6, 1926 - July 22, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Rose M. Lincoln, age 96, of Portage, IN, went to her eternal home on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Surviving to mourn her loss are her two loving daughters: Annette (George E. Graves) Kulmatycki, Janet (Ray) Kozrowski; and grandchildren: David, Daniel and Douglas Tomes. Also surviving are sister-in-law, Joan Sparks; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, James J. Lincoln; son, James R. Lincoln; parents: Anna and Felix Zielinski; and siblings.

Rose was born in Toledo, OH, the youngest of eight children and the longest living member of her family. She grew up in a Polish section of the city where she attended St. Anthony Catholic School. After graduating from Libbey High School, Rose worked at McCray Refrigerators and Willys-Overland Motors where she was a keypunch operator. She then spent ten years as a switchboard operator and receptionist for Surface Combustion, a division of Midland Ross, where she was president of the Women's Club.

After relocating to Indiana, Rose became an Avon Lady and was very successful, receiving the President's Club Award several times for her high sales. She sold Avon for thirty-five years and loved it. Besides this, she along with her son, Jimmy, had a paper route for the Vidette Messenger.

Rose had a strong faith, love of family and was a dedicated caregiver to her son. She loved birds, flowers and animals; especially cats. Music and dancing always put a smile on her face; a smile that was infectious. Living a life of many years, she was always young at heart.

A special thank you to Dunes Hospice, especially Amber, for their kind and loving care. A thank you also to the nurses and staff at Rittenhouse Village at Portage.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 DIRECTLY at Nativity of Our Savior Parish, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Interment to follow at McCool Cemetery in Portage.

Donations may be given in Rose's name to Nativity of Our Savior Parish, Nativity Food Pantry or Sacred Heart Spiritual Society as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.

