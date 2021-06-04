HIGHLAND, IN - Rose M. "Rosie" Plesha, age 75 of Highland formerly of Indiana Harbor, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Due to the pandemic, there was no memorial for Rose at the time of her passing.

A Memorial Mass will now be held on Rosie's birthday, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 beginning at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN, with Father Terry Steffens officiating. Memorial donations in Rosie's memory may be made to St. Joseph's Carmelite Home in East Chicago. For the complete obituary or to send a condolence, logon to; www.fifefuneralhome.com