Rose Machuca

Rose Machuca

{{featured_button_text}}

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROSE MACHUCA ON HER 7TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

You are missed each and every day for you were someone special who meant more than words can say. Love, Jesse, Jeanine, Jesse Jr., Anthony and all your Grandkids.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts