SCHERERVILLE, IN - Rose Mangiaracina, age 95 of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She is survived by her brother, James of Woodland Hills, CA; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and friends. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Andenzio and Anna Mangiaracina; sister, Margaret McGrath; and brother, Philip Mangiaracina.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 directly at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Monday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Rose was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church Munster, IN and retired from Pullman Standard in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rose's name to the USO (secure.uso.org/donate). www.kishfuneralhome.net