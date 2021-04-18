 Skip to main content
Rose Marie Banks, Ph.D.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dr. Rose Marie Banks passed away April 6, 2021 at her residence in Schererville, IN following a lingering illness. She was born March 26, 1933 to Charles and Gladys Banks in St. Louis, Missouri, one of 13 children. She graduated from Rosati Kain Catholic High School. She continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Louis University, Masters of Science from Webster University School of Education, and her Ph.D. from St. Louis University. Her extensive career included classroom teacher, supervisor and administrator and following retirement from education, she served as a financial planner with Ely Graham Advisory Services. She was a founder and member of various educational boards and organizations.

In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Dr. Rose Marie Banks to Meharry Medical College Attention: Gift Management Services Hulda Margaret Lyttle Hall, 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, April 20th at 11:00 AM, Ridgelawn Cemetery - Mausoleum for Cremains 4401 W. Ridge Road - Gary, IN

