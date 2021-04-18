Rose Marie Banks, Ph.D.

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dr. Rose Marie Banks passed away April 6, 2021 at her residence in Schererville, IN following a lingering illness. She was born March 26, 1933 to Charles and Gladys Banks in St. Louis, Missouri, one of 13 children. She graduated from Rosati Kain Catholic High School. She continued her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Louis University, Masters of Science from Webster University School of Education, and her Ph.D. from St. Louis University. Her extensive career included classroom teacher, supervisor and administrator and following retirement from education, she served as a financial planner with Ely Graham Advisory Services. She was a founder and member of various educational boards and organizations.