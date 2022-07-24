WHITING - Rose Marie Baranko (nee Yurkanin), 76, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago following a valiant fight with lymphoma and leukemia. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Pete; loving mother of Pete (Terra), Stephanie (Tom) Lincoln, Catherine, Marie, Mark (Kate), Philip and Lucy; adoring Grandma Rose of Isabella, Gavin, Benjamin, Matthew, Hadley Rose, Hunter, Owen and Tim; cherished sister of John Yurkanin, Michael (Stacia) Yurkanin and Joseph (Barbara) Yurkanin; dearest sister-in-law of Frank (Carol) Baranko, Richard (Elaine) Baranko and JoAnne (late Joseph) Baranko; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26 from 3:00 to 8:00p.m. at St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, 2011 Clark St., Whiting. (Recitation of the Rosary at 4:00p.m.; Parastas Service at 7:00p.m.) The Rite of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday morning at 10:00a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Summerson, officiating; interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Rose Marie Baranko was born on December 27, 1945 to John and Lucy (Wozniczka) Yurkanin. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1964. She was a very devoted member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. Mary Rosary Society and participated with "Lunch with Friends" at St. Mary's. She was a former employee of the American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting and the Whiting News Co. Rose enjoyed camping, traveling, all things Whiting but above all, being a mom. She especially treasured the time spent with her grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Rose Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Mary's Shrine or to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, would be appreciated. In Rose's honor, please consider donating blood. (219) 659-4400.