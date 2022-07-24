Rose Marie Camarena nee Garcia

HIGHLAND, IN – Rose Marie Camarena, age 91, of Highland passed away on July 21, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Camarena; her mother, Irene Garcia; and her mother in-law, Maria Camarena.

She is survived by her daughters: Anna Marie (Angelo) Paguia, Christina Camarena; and her grandchildren, who she loved with a passion: Sarah and Charles Paguia.

A visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave, Munster IN, 46321. A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30AM Wednesday, July 27, 2022 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave, Highland, IN, 46322. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.