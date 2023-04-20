Sept. 2, 1936 - April 15, 2023

CROWN POINT, IN - Rose Marie Wegrzyn (nee Furtek), age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home on Saturday, April 15, 2023 while surrounded by family and loved ones.

Rose is survived by her children: John Lape, Tina Lape, Lance (Carrie) Lape, Eric Wegrzyn, David (Sharon) Wegrzyn, Michele (Martin) Szamatowicz, Sharon Olson, Catherine Wegrzyn, Cynthia (Steven) Jernegan; 38 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Furtek; sister-in-law, Naomi Furtek.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Wegrzyn; sister, Sandra Grutzius; and brother, Eugene Furtek.

Rose was a founding member of Pedal Pushers Bike Club of Chicago. She loved polka dancing, cooking, and baking Polish items for her family. Rose and her husband Edwin met at the transmission shop he owned. They celebrated 44 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2022.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM directly at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd, Calumet City, IL 60409 on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Rose's name to a local food pantry.

Visit Rose's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.