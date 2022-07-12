Rose Mary Kania

May 31, 1928 - July 5, 2022

HOBART - Rose Mary Kania, age 94 of Hobart, Indiana passed away July 5, 2022, peacefully with her husband by her side.

She was born on May 31, 1928, to the late Michael and Helen (nee Uratchko) Palya. She met her husband while golfing at Cressmoor Country Club in September of 1978 and they married on January 16, 1980. She will be remembered as a loving wife and friend. Family would like to give a big Thank You to our neighbors for their thoughts and prayers.

Rose is survived by her loving husband of 42 yrs. William B. Kania; two nieces, Penny Wills and Susan (David) Crocker; two nephews, David (Lucy) Palya and Robert (Michelle) Palya and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Larry Wills.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Road, Portage, Indiana 46368, with Pastor Nathan Kramer officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com