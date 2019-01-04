PALOS HEIGHTS, IL - Rose Mary Kendall (nee Waclaw), age 68, of Palos Heights, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018. She is survived by her husband Emerson; daughter Karina (Arturo) Kendall; granddaughter Abigail; brother John (Kathy) Waclaw; cousins and special friends Becky Meeker, Debbie Waikus, Jim and Paula Peterson, Gayle and Dave Wood, Bobbi Berke, and Mae Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Genevieve Waclaw.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John with visiting from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville.
Mrs. Kendall was a longtime resident of Palos Heights, IL, she was also a member of St Alexander's church as well as various other organizations.