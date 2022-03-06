 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rose (Noltemeyer) Marich

Jan. 22, 1929 - Feb. 8, 2022

Rose (Noltemeyer) Marich, age 93, passed away on February 8, 2022. She is survived by three children: Mara Longoria (Crown Point, IN), Peter Marich (Nashville, TN), Tina (Douglas) Alvey (Valparaiso, IN); numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents: Karl and Johanna Noltemeyer; son-in-law, Arthur Longoria; eight siblings; and beloved husband of 63 years, Milan Marich.

Rose was born in Hamelin, Germany and was the oldest girl of ten children. Rose was a wonderful mother, Oma, and friend and will be greatly missed.

There will not be any services at this time, a private family service will be held at a later date.

