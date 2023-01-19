MUNSTER, IN - Rose Oscarson, age 94, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 16, 2023, at her residence, with her loving family at her side.

Rose is the loving wife of 64 years to Roy Oscarson; loving mother to Lisa (Todd) McKibban and David (Alice) Oscarson; proud grandmother to Jackie (Michael) Sidener, Eric (Nicole Baham) McKibban and Johanna (Nicholas White) Oscarson; great-grandmother to Lincoln Sidener; cherished sister to the late Mary Jones, the late Charles Gederian, and the late Armen Gederian.

Rose was born to the late Albert and Susie Gederian in St. Louis, MO. Her family relocated to the Calumet Region where she graduated from Hammond High School. After graduation she worked as a secretary at Standard Oil for ten years. She met Roy Oscarson and they married on June 7, 1958.

She and Roy raised their family in the Calumet Region and have lived in Munster for over 25 years. Rose and Roy are faithful members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Merrillville for over 52 years. In their later years, Rose and Roy spent 23 summers on Hamlin Lake in Ludington, MI. She was an avid gardener and especially enjoyed being with her grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church (6795 Broadway, Merrillville, IN, 46410) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral services at 10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She will be laid to rest in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given towards the Hospice of the Calumet or Alzheimer's Association.