Rose P. Muszynski

Today you are with the saints and angels and all those who you loved and who loved you. Quite a crowd! You lived everyday of your life, heart filled with empathy for all living things, working toward your heavenly reward. I know you're happy, but I miss you terribly. I get lost in so many happy memories of us talking and laughing; cooking together and laughing; teasing Ginger and laughing! You worked so very hard for us and anyone who needed a hand, perfection always your goal. You knew how to lighten the day with song and laughter, and you left me with so many beautiful memories.