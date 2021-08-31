Aug. 31, 1921 - Nov. 18, 2005
IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROSE P. MUSZYNSKI, MY DEVOTED MOM, WHO IS CELEBRATING HER 100TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.
Today you are with the saints and angels and all those who you loved and who loved you. Quite a crowd! You lived everyday of your life, heart filled with empathy for all living things, working toward your heavenly reward. I know you're happy, but I miss you terribly. I get lost in so many happy memories of us talking and laughing; cooking together and laughing; teasing Ginger and laughing! You worked so very hard for us and anyone who needed a hand, perfection always your goal. You knew how to lighten the day with song and laughter, and you left me with so many beautiful memories.
Please watch over Richie and me from your heavenly home and make us strong and loving just like you.
Louise