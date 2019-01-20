EAST SIDE - Rose Pina Turco (nee Santostefano), age 79, late of the East Side, passed away January 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael for 58 years. Loving mother of Terry (Lori) Turco and Paul Turco. Cherished nani of Michael (Kayla) Turco, Angelo (Antoinette) Turco, and Christopher Konopasek. Dearest great grandmother of Tatum and Brantly. Dearest daughter of Maria Barci and the late Ernesto Santostefano. Dear sister of Julie (Cass Wapinski) Riccio, Lydia (Joe) Verta, Salvatore (Patricia) Santostefano, Alba (Giuseppe) Di Cianni, and Elvira (the late Vince) Santostefano. Sister in law of Frank (Jackie) Turco and Maria (Aldo) Fiore. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rose loved to cook and bake, especially for the holidays, garden, but most importantly she loved to spend time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Visitation Monday, January 21, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN), St. John. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Church of the Annunciata, 11128 S. Avenue G., Chicago, IL. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.