DYER, IN - Rose Przyborski, 89, of Dyer, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Private Family Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 11, 2020, MILLER-ROSCKA FUNERAL HOME of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.