IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROSE R. PENA. Today is the 1 year anniversary of your passing. You have gone to be with your son, Javier; your parents; departed brothers and sisters in Heaven. We remember and miss your laughter, your wonderful cooking and most of all your love. Until we meet again. With love, your husband, Antonio; your daughter, Mary; your sons: Tony and Ramon; your daughter-in-law, Gema; your grandchildren: Mireya and Joaquin; your brothers: Robert and Lupe;your sisters: Dora and Delia; sister-in-law, Cuca; many nieces and nephews and their children; Godchildren; friends and neighbors.

