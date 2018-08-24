Rose (Rosie) A. Mikulich, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Rudy Stoisavljevich and Mary (Ferda) Sibincic. In her early years, she worked at A&P in Gary, and a purse factory in St. Louis, MO. She married John G. Mikulich on March 8, 1951. She worked alongside him at Mikulich Meat Market located at 6200 Broadway, Merrillville, which they sold and then purchased 102 acre training and breeding standard bred farm located in Crown Point, which at one time was occupied by over 50 head of horses. In her later years she worked as a custodian for the Crown Point School Corporation. Rose was a member of Crown Point Moose Lodge #260, The Kouts American Legion and The Croation Lodge. She enjoyed time with family, bingo, going to the casino, and shopping. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for the wonderful care that was given Crown Point Christian Village Nursing Home.
Rose is survived by her children: Nick (Marilyn Beaty), George (Patty), Mary (Mike Kratz) Phelps, Barb Pettineo, Patti (Dennis) Lee, and Sue (Tom) Morgan. Rose had seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and several step-grand and great grandchildren; loving brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Mary Sibincic and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Preceding Rose in death were her parents, grandson Daniel, stepfather Vaso Sibincic, brother, Louie, sister Marie and son-in-law Lou Pettineo.
Friends may visit at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville at a later date.