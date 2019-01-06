HAMMOND, IN - Rose 'Rosie' Soto (nee Rubalcaba) age 77, of Hammond and formerly of East Chicago, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Rosie is survived by her loving partner of 38 years of Jerry Jaroscak, her daughters Roberta Sherry Ramirez; Thomas Ramirez, Regina Carla Soto; Dennis O'Keefe and his son Shawn (Jessica) and their daughter Paton Ryan, her grandchildren Rachael (Joey) Morales, Elizabeth (Lauren) Secviar, Gabriella Ramirez and Jay Ramirez, her granddogs Lucy and Ethel, her great-grandchildren Dominic and Bianca Morales, her siblings Arthur Rubalcaba, Nellie Rubalcaba and Margie Rubalcaba. Rosie was preceded in death by her former husband Florencio Soto, her sister Irene Flores, her niece Anastasia Rubalcaba, Ryan O'Keefe and special friend Luke Pazdur. She leaves behind many special friends, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Rosie was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling in Latin American Leagues, and fishing. She was loved by many and will be missed by more.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday, January 12, 2018 from 2:00 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM atLaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond. Private Inurnment will be at a later date. For further information regarding service, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at lahaynefuneralhome.com.