HAMMOND, IN - Rose Rozgony (nee Homlack) age 93, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022. Rose is survived by her loving sons: John (Tammy) Rozgony and Mike (Lisa) Rozgony; grandchildren: Lindsey, John, and Dr. Alexandria; and two great-grandchildren: Andrew and Faith. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, John S. Rozgony; sisters: Ann (late Paul) Savickis, Mary (late John) Sapyta, and Kay (late Robert) Nagy.

Rose graduated from Hammond Tech and worked as a secretary and teacher's assistant. She eventually retired at the age of 89 after nearly 40 years from Industrial Engine Service.

Rose was a long-time member of St. John Bosco Church and enjoyed needlepoint. Her main adoration in life was spending time with her boys. She especially enjoyed muskie fishing with them and was the treasurer of their club. Rose came to every one of their sporting events, she never missed a game. Along with cherishing her sons, Rose was also a selfless giver. Giving to others, mainly charities, brought much to delight to her and she will be deeply missed for her considerate and generous heart.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 13, 2022 DIRECTLY AT St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324 with Fr. Stanley Dominik officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with the services.