HAMMOND, IN - Rose Urbanski age 98, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was a long-time resident of Hammond, IN. She is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Crystal Winder and family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Fred Urbanski in 1978.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. Services conclude at the funeral home. Rose will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com