Rose V. Wilocki (nee Gyura)
ST. JOHN, IN — Rose V. Wilocki (nee Gyura), age 93. Late of St. John, IN, formerly of the East Side. Passed away September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wilocki. Loving mother of the late Rosemary (Alan) Maio, Leonard (late Mary) Wilocki, Joseph (Laurie) Wilocki, James (Audrey) Wilocki, and Debra Wilocki. Cherished "nana" of 14 and great grandmother of 31. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Mary Gyura and siblings: Martin Gyura, Joseph Gyura, and Mary Piazza.
Visitation Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Funeral Services Friday, October 1, 2021 DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Nazareth Church (formerly Annunciata Church) 11128 S. Avenue G. Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Unity Hospice of NWI preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com