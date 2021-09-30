ST. JOHN, IN — Rose V. Wilocki (nee Gyura), age 93. Late of St. John, IN, formerly of the East Side. Passed away September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wilocki. Loving mother of the late Rosemary (Alan) Maio, Leonard (late Mary) Wilocki, Joseph (Laurie) Wilocki, James (Audrey) Wilocki, and Debra Wilocki. Cherished "nana" of 14 and great grandmother of 31. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Martin and Mary Gyura and siblings: Martin Gyura, Joseph Gyura, and Mary Piazza.