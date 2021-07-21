Rose Zigterman

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL — Rose Klooster Zigterman, age 95, formerly of Lansing and now of South Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 19, 2021. Survivors include her children: Karen Admiraal, Kent (Kathie), and Paul (Bonnie); 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with two more to join the family soon. Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Clarence Zigterman, son-in-law, Case Admiraal, and great grandchild, Charity Zigterman.

A memorial service will be held at Munster Church, corner of Ridge Rd. and Hohman Ave. in Munster, IN on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation preceding the service from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Rose's name to Munster Church. The service will be live-streamed at www.munsterchurch.org. Click on the live-stream link in the upper right corner.

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Rose's arrangements and condolences may be left on their website www.schroederlauer.com