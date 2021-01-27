Roseann S. Sturtridge

May 13, 1950 — Jan. 25, 2021

GARY, IN — Roseann S. Sturtridge, 70, of Gary, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021. Roseann was born May 13, 1950, in Gary to Louise and Andrew Ondovcsik.

Roseann was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School. For many years she enjoyed bowling, bingo and coaching Babe Ruth baseball. She was an officer in the Business and Professional Women Association. She loved attending all of her grandsons sporting activities.

Roseann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Sturtridge; and son, Rick Sturtridge.

Roseann is survived by her loving daughter, Susan (John) Wolf; grandsons, Jonathan Wolf and Blaine Wolf; special friends, the Sanchez Family, Kester Family and Vikki Doyne. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A private burial will be on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Sturtridge family.